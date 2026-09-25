KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: All about your retirement age

Is there a set retirement age?

In employment law, there is no set age for retirement. Although 65 is a common retirement age, many people continue working past this. Retirement age is not the same as the State Pension age, which is 66. In some jobs, such as An Garda Síochána and the Defence Forces, there is a statutory retirement age set out in law.

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What is the retirement age for public sector workers?

Your retirement age depends on when you joined the public service unless there is a statutory retirement age.

Is there a retirement age for the self-employed?

There is no set retirement age for self-employed people. There is no general age limit for company directors, but sometimes the company’s articles of association may set an upper age limit. General practitioners (GPs) must retire from the General Medical Services scheme at age 72. However, they can continue in private practice if they meet the ‘fitness to practise’ criteria set by the Medical Council.

What is the contractual retirement age?

Most contracts of employment have a mandatory retirement age which is usually 65. Since June 29th 2026, the Employment (Contractual Retirement Ages) Act 2025 gives eligible employees a right to object to retirement at a contractual retirement age where that age is below the State Pension age of 66. The Act applies only to contractual retirement ages. It does not apply where retirement ages are set by law. If your contract has a retirement age of 65 or younger, and you have completed your probationary period, you may be able to notify your employer that you do not consent to retire.

How do I notify my employer if I don’t want to retire?

You must notify your employer in writing that you do not consent to retire at your contractual retirement age, at least three months before your retirement date, and no more than 12 months before your retirement date If your contract requires a notice period longer than three months, you must give either the contractual notice period, or six months’ notice, whichever is shorter. Your notification should refer to section 5(1) of the Employment (Contractual Retirement Ages) Act 2025.

Can I ask to work beyond my retirement age?

Make your request at least three months before the intended retirement date. This should be followed up with a meeting between you and your employer. Your employer must tell you their decision as soon as possible. If they offer you a fixed-term contract, it must clearly state the length of the contract and the legal grounds. If your employer refuses your request, they must meet with you and explain the specific objective reasons for their decision. You should be allowed to discuss and challenge these reasons before a final decision is made.

If you need further information contact your local Citizens Information Service in Bantry (Monday to Thursday 10am-5pm, Friday 10am-4pm) or ring 0818 07 8390. Alternatively you can email on [email protected] or visit www.citizensinformation.ie