Carbery U15 hurlers continue their winning run

CARBERY U15 hurlers continued on their winning ways with a hard-earned 4-8 to 2-12 win over Duhallow in Rebel Óg Cork Hurling League Group 1 at Millstreet Town Park.

It’s now four wins from five games for an impressive young Carbery team in its first season at this level. After beating Midleton and Glen Rovers, this was three wins in a row.

Conditions were far from perfect with a continuous mist falling throughout the match together with a breeze blowing straight down the pitch. Carbery were unable to play Jack Allen (Newcestown) and Oisín McCabe (Owen Gaels), who have been promoted to the Cork squad.

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With the aid of the elements, Carbery started on a high note when Conor Cullinane netted in the second minute. Soon after midfielder Aidan Morgan slotted over a free.

Duhallow, however, dominated the opening ten minutes, as Mark Cronin, operating at centre-half-forward, fired over four points, with full-forward Michael Farrissey adding another minor.

In the 13th minute, Carbery wing-back Eoin Bourke made a spectacular run through the Duhallow defence and crashed the ball to the back of the net. Conor Cullinane then collected a 65 and sent over the bar to leave Carbery ahead 2-3 to 0-5 after 15 minutes.

Carbery drove on and two good points from Jack Twomey plus another from Jake Burke put them further ahead.

But a scrambled goal and two points brought Duhallow back into the game.

Conor Cullinane then turned the game on its head when he tore through for two brilliant goals. Duhallow replied with three further points as Carbery led 4-6 to 1-8 after an entertaining opening half.

Duhallow dominated the second half for long periods as they sought to reduce Carbery's lead. They added three points in the third quarter, with Eoin Burke replying from a free for Carbery.

Time and again, the Carbery rearguard repulsed anything that Duhallow could throw at them, with goalkeeper Eoghan Holland making a series of outstanding saves.

Conor Cullinane lifted the siege with a point after 26 minutes, while a late goal and a point brought Duhallow to within two points of their opponents.

Try as they might, they were unable to break down the barriers of resistance put up by Carbery defence in the remaining minutes.

Carbery play Douglas next on June 25th.

Carbery: Eoghan Holland (Sam Maguires); Dylan Barry (Bantry Blues), Seán Evans (Newcestown), Killian O'Sullivan (Bantry Blues), Jack Twomey (Newcestown), Tadhg Hickey (Newcestown), Eoin Bourke (Ahán Gaels); Aidan Morgan (Newcestown), Tadhg Kelly (Newcestown); Mac Dara O'Mahony (Newcestown), Calvin O'Brien (Bantry Blues), Jake Burke (St. James); Brehon O'Mahony (St James), Conor Cullinane (Owen Gaels), Alan Minehane (St Colum's).

Subs: Fiachra Garrett (O'Donovan Rossa) for Mac Dara O'Mahony (ht), Jack Dineen (Ahán Gaels) for Alan Minehane (ht), Jack Hegarty (St. James) for Jake Burke, Matthew Hayes (Clonakilty ) for Brehon O'Mahony.

Referee: Peter Watson (Chairperson, Rebel Óg).