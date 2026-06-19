Lucky Cork winner scoops €50,000 in Prize Bonds

A CORK winner has scooped €50,000 in the Prize Bonds – so get checking those tickets.

The weekly windfall goes to Prize Bond number ASH186856 which is held in County Cork. The bond was purchased in 2020.

There were over 8,693 prizes awarded in this week’s Prize Bond Draw, amounting to more than €728,900.

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In addition to a €500,000 prize awarded on the last weekly draw of every calendar month, there are weekly draws where the top prize is €50,000.

Other cash prizes awarded each week include 20 of €1,000 and 20 of €500.

Prize Bonds are an Ireland State Savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders the chance to win cash prizes every week. All winnings are tax-free, and Prize Bonds can be cashed in at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.

Prize Bonds can be purchased by Direct Debit or online at StateSavings.ie.