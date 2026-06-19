HURLING LEAGUE: Barryroe in the hunt for promotion

BARRYROE are still in contention for a Red FM Hurling League Division 7 final place and promotion following their 3-15 to 1-19 victory at home to Douglas.

Cork U20 footballer Luke Murphy struck 2-1 and Daniel O’Driscoll also hit the net in this latest win. Adam McSweeney starred with 0-5 while Olan O’Donovan (0-3), Brian O’Donovan (0-2), Seán Holland, Tomas Ó Buachalla, Diarmuid McCarthy and Seán O’Riordan also scored.

With second-placed Ballinora losing 5-22 to 2-13 to Kilshannig, Barryroe were given a lifeline. The Sky Blues sit in third position, their head-to-head record against Ballinora keeping them outside the top two.

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Barryroe need to beat already-relegated Meelin at home in their final game on Sunday, June 28th, and hope Ballinora drop points against Killeagh elsewhere.

Table-toppers Na Piarsaigh need only a draw in their final game to clinch promotion after a 3-27 to 2-16 victory over Killeagh. In the latest action, St Finbarr’s and Carraig na bhFear earned wins over Meelin and Passage West respectively.

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Newcestown missed out on a second promotion on the bounce when Newtownshandrum beat them 0-23 to 1-12 in Division 2. The West Cork club were holding their own at the break as Newtown went in 0-13 to 1-9 up, but the Avondhu side took over in the second period.

Sean O’Donovan impressed with 1-2 while Eddie Kenneally struck 0-6 for Newcestown. Jack Meade, Colm Dinneen, Cathal Wilson and Ciaran O’Donovan were all on target too.

That result opened the door for Bride Rovers to seal promotion and they duly obliged with victory over Ballincollig, 1-19 to 1-15. Erin’s Own were already in the final and kept their form up by beating relegated Ballymartle, 1-21 to 1-18. Carrigaline won a relegation four-pointer against Na Piarsaigh while Valley Rovers saw off Kanturk.

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Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas sealed survival in Division 6, derailing Ballygiblin’s promotion hopes in the process with a 0-19 to 1-14 win.

Caolan O’Donovan led the way once more for the Castletownkenneigh club with 0-10. Jamie Lucey, Kevin O’Donovan, William Horgan (0-2 each), Conor O’Sullivan, Gearóid O’Donovan and James Fleming also contributed.

Ballinascarthy are nearly safe too after a crucial 3-19 to 2-17 victory over Mayfield in a game they led 1-9 to 1-8 at the break. Brian O’Donovan top scored with 0-7 while Jeremy Ryan, Eoin O’Driscoll (1-3 each), Colm O’Brien (1-2), Aidan O’Donovan, Luke Murray and Cian Ryan were also on target. Bal only need a draw in their final match against Mathúnas to clinch safety.

Argideen Rangers though are looking over their shoulder as Aghada eased to a 4-22 to 0-17 win in Timoleague. Kinsale’s victory over Killavullen means Argideen are just one point clear of the drop zone. Erin’s Own are level with Rangers following defeat to Sarsfields.

Elsewhere, county premier senior finalists from 2025 Midleton and Sarsfields will meet in the Division 1 final after Sars overcame Fr O’Neill’s. O’Neill’s along with Killeagh are relegated to Division 2.

Also, Aghabullogue still have a chance of making the Division 4 final after beating St Catherine’s but are one point off Watergrasshill in second.