Amarenco Lakewood open serves up a successful tennis tournament

THE Amarenco Lakewood Tennis Club open has concluded after a nine-day tournament that attracted 330 competitors.

The event at the Ovens venue featured 18 events across ladies’, men’s and mixed doubles, with players competing across six grades.

The competition, which ran from May 22nd to 30th, is one of the key fixtures on the Munster senior tennis calendar. It was supported for a second year in a row by lead sponsor Amarenco.

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The Irish renewable energy company has five operational solar energy projects in County Cork including in nearby Inniscarra.

This year’s tournament also highlighted the ongoing development of Lakewood Tennis Club. Over the past 12 months, the Cork club has welcomed more than 100 new members. The club has also installed a new state-of-the-art LED lighting system and introduced a ball machine for members.

Patrick Glasheen from Amarenco said: ‘We are passionate about supporting the communities where our solar projects are based. We are proud to play a very small part in the success of the Lakewood Tennis Club open. This year, we were exceptionally lucky with fine weather throughout the week which meant that competitors and spectators enjoyed a fantastic atmosphere on and off the courts.’

Pat Maxwell, chairperson of Lakewood Tennis Club added: ‘I would like to sincerely thank all of the volunteers who gave their time and energy to help run the tournament over the nine days. Their commitment and hard work were instrumental in ensuring everything ran smoothly. I would also like to thank Amarenco and all of our sponsors for their continued support, which allows us to host events of this scale and quality. This tournament continues to grow year-on-year and we’re delighted with the success of this year’s event.’