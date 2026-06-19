Bantry Blues survive Gabriel Rangers fightback to book county junior B semi-final spot

Bantry Blues 1-13

Gabriel Rangers 1-12

TOM LYONS REPORTS

LEADING by six points with 15 minutes left, Bantry Blues looked in control of this Co-op Superstores confined junior B hurling quarter-final in windy Durrus on Sunday.

But when the final whistle sounded, they were lucky to be a point in front having just survived a last-quarter fightback from a battling Gabriel Rangers.

The dominant factor in this local derby was the strong breeze that favoured Bantry in the first half but in the second, to Gabriels’ frustration, it swung straight across the pitch.

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Gabriels had coped very well against the wind in the first half, trailing by only three points with half time approaching. Then, on the stroke of half time, Darragh McCarthy’s long effort for a point ended up in the Gabriels’ net and the lead was doubled.

It stayed that way for the third quarter, the sides sharing six points, but Bantry’s tendency to foul was clinically punished by Tadhg McCarthy’s accurate free-taking, as the lead was down to a single goal.

It didn’t appear so at the time, but when goalkeeper Alan O’Sullivan pointed a long-range Bantry free in the 63rd minute to increase the lead to four, it was to prove the winning score as Gabriels responded with a long-range goal from Luke Nolan that was deflected to the net by a Bantry defender.

Unfortunately, time ran out for Gabriels before they could grab an equaliser.

‘They really made a battle of it, really put it up to us,’ said a relieved Bantry manager Joe O’Donnell.

‘We knew coming into the game it would be tough but we were our own worst enemy today. Most of their scores came from placed balls, apart from the goal at the end. We kept shooting ourselves in the foot.

‘But we’re in a county semi-final and we have to be pleased with that as we have yet to put a full team on the field.

‘We’re still plagued by injuries, more players outside the wire than inside, trying to work our way through it. We’re still missing the two Sheedys, one injured and one with Cork footballers.’

There was nothing between the teams in the first quarter, Bantry playing with the strong breeze. Each side hit three points, with Tom O’Donnell pointing two frees for Bantry and the strong Arthur Coakley adding one from play. Gabriels had points from Killian O’Brien, Seán Kelleher and Ciarán McCarthy.

Bantry began to gain control in the second quarter and had points from Seánie O’Leary, Shane Murray, Alan O’Sullivan (free) and Arthur Coakley (two). However, gritty Gabriels were sticking in. Two pointed frees from Tadhg McCarthy, who was to finish with eight, left only three points between the sides approaching half time.

Advantage Gabriels because of the breeze but they were struck a blow in the 30th minute when Darragh McCarthy’s long-range effort found its way to the net. 1-8 to 0-5 to the Blues at the break.

When Bantry outscored Gabriels by two points to one early in the second half with points from Tom O’Donnell (free) and Seánie O’Leary, it seemed they were set to pull away, especially as the breeze was now blowing across the pitch instead of with Gabriels. Also, Gabriels were almost totally dependent on points from frees from Tadhg McCarthy.

It was Bantry in front by six entering the last quarter, 1-10 to 0-7, following a Tom O’Donnell point, with McCarthy (free) and Killian O’Brien answering for Gabriels.

Most of the excitement arrived in the last quarter as Gabriels slowly clawed their way back into the game.

McCarthy pointed three frees in a row to cut the lead to three, Darragh McCarthy stretched it to four and Tadhg McCarthy pointed his eighth free to bring it back to three again in the 60th minute.

It was into injury time then with Alan O’Sullivan proving the hero, his pointed free being the eventual winner despite Luke Nolan’s late late goal.

OUR STAR: Special mention to Tadhg McCarthy and Matt Sheehan of Gabriels and to Seánie O’Leary of Bantry but it was the class hurling of Bantry centre back Jimmy O’Leary that really caught the eye.

Scorers

Bantry Blues: Darragh McCarthy 1-1; Tom O’Donnell 0-4 (3f); Arthur Coakley 0-3; Seánie O’Leary, Alan O’Sullivan (2f) 0-2 each; Shane Murray 0-1.

Gabriel Rangers: Tadhg McCarthy 0-8f; Luke Nolan 1-0; Killian O’Brien 0-2; Ciarán McCarthy, Seán Kelleher 0-1 each.

Bantry Blues: Alan O’Sullivan; Paddy Russell, Connie O’Leary, Chris Cronin; Patrick Harrington, Jimmy O’Leary, Tom Murphy; Tom O’Donnell, Darragh McCarthy; Ronan O’Mahony, Seánie O’Leary, Arthur Coakley; Jack Manning, Shane Murray, Billy Sheehan.

Gabriel Rangers: Ryan McSweeney; Paddy Hodnett, Matt Sheehan, Dermie Coughlan; Lorcan O’Brien, Jack O’Driscoll, Ronan Roycroft; Luke Nolan, Killian O’Brien; Pat Nolan, Dave Roycroft, Tadhg McCarthy; Seán Kelleher, Ciarán McCarthy, Adam Sheehan.

Subs: Danny McSweeney for D Roycroft (ht), Jack Arnold for P Nolan (43), Chris McSweeney for S Kelleher (58).

Referee: Anthony O’Regan (Kilbrittain).