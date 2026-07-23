CARBERY JAFC PREVIEWS: With Kilmacabea promoted, new champions will be crowned in Carbery

MATTHEW HURLEY takes a look at the opening games in the Carbery JAFC

Tadhg MacCarthaigh v St James,

JAFC Roinn 3, Friday (Dunmanway, 7.30pm)

St James might be heading to Division 6 in the county league next year, but Alan O’Shea’s side had a disappointing championship in 2025, as they exited at the group stage. Tadhg MacCarthaigh, on the other hand, reached the Carbery semi-finals before losing 2-17 to 0-21 to St Mary’s after extra time. This should be a tight game with Cork underage stars on either side – Caheragh have Luke Shorten while St James have Seán Whelton. Other star men for Caheragh include Charlie McCarthy and Dylan Murray while St James will also call on Aaron Hayes and Ian Evans.

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Barryroe v St Colum’s,

JAFC Roinn 4, Friday (Leap, 7.30pm)

Barryroe are a club with momentum. Having won the county hurling league Division 7 title, they followed that up by earning promotion to the county football league by seeing off Charleville last weekend. Cousins Ryan O’Donovan and Olan O’Donovan are flying right now and are joined in the full forward line by another underage inter-county player in Luke Murphy. The Sky Blues fell at the quarter-final stage to eventual champions Kilmacabea in 2025, and will be desperate to start well. However, St Colum’s will be stiff opposition with Liam Hourihane and Cathal McCarthy exciting prospects in defence.

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Kilbrittain v Randal Óg

JAFC Roinn 2, Saturday (Timoleague, 7.30pm)

Carbery semi-finalists in 2025, Kilbrittain showed their football abilities last season. Kilmacabea halted the Black and Amber’s progress after extra time, but Kilbrittain will look to go further this year. Luke Griffin and Ronan Crowley are two U21 players to keep an eye on while Conor Hogan (2-22) and Josh O’Donovan (4-6) were their top scorers in 2025. But Randals are a team that knows how to spring a surprise. Conor O’Neill and Seán Daly are their key marksmen. With Carbery Rangers and Kilmeen also in the group, a win for either side is vital.

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Goleen v Ballinascarthy

JAFC Roinn 4, Saturday (Church Cross, 7.30pm)

Former county confined junior B champions Goleen were the surprise package in the Carbery JAFC last season as they reached the quarter-finals and pushed Tadhg MacCarthaigh all the way in the quarter-final, losing by the minimum. The challenge for the Mizen club will be to make it to the knockouts for the second season running. Michael O’Reilly is their biggest scoring threat, having converted 0-29 in 2025. Bal had a disappointing year last season, failing to get out of the group. Brothers Connall and Padraic Cullinane as well as Brian O’Donovan are key men in their attack.

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Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas v St Oliver Plunkett’s

JAFC Roinn 3, Saturday (Enniskeane, 7.30pm)

Mathúnas were south west finalists in 2024 and had a decent campaign last year, reaching the quarter-finals. They also won the Carbery league Division 2 title so will be favourites here. Jamie Lucey, Robbie Lucey, Seán Crowley and Jack O’Callaghan are big scoring threats. Plunkett’s are in their third season up at junior A and caused a big shock in 2025 by beating Ballinascarthy. Roy O’Driscoll is on the Carbery football panel and is the Ahiohill club’s star man.

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St Mary’s v Newcestown

JAFC Roinn 1, Sunday (Rossmore, 1pm)

After a progressive season ended by a final defeat to Kilmacabea, Mary’s hope to return to the business end of the championship. Tiernan O’Driscoll is their manager this year as Daniel Cronin takes the role of coach but the aim stays the same: to win their first Carbery junior A football title since 2014. Olan Corcoran is a player that has performed well at inter-county and college level, while Niall Kelleher, Brian McCarthy and Darren O’Donovan are dangerous forwards too. Newcestown are a second side for their senior team but there will be players wanting to put their hand up for a promotion to the premier senior set-up.

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Carbery Rangers v Kilmeen

JAFC Roinn 2, Monday (Ballinacarriga, 7.30pm)

They may not have reached the knockout stage in 2025, but Carbery Rangers’ seconds showed their promise in the county league by comfortably beating St James in the Division 7 final. Jack O’Regan, Mark Hodnett, James Fitzpatrick, Eoghan Hayes and JP Eady put in good showings in that decider. This is a second string though so those players who are performing well could be utilised by Rangers’ first team. Kilmeen have exciting young talent for the future like Cillian Twohig, Joe Bailey and Oisin Harrington. It will be interesting to see if they can deliver in the present.

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Argideen Rangers v Castlehaven

JAFC Roinn 1, Monday (Ardfield, 7.30pm)

Argideen Rangers were Carbery finalists in 2022, play in Division 6 of the county league and have a conveyor belt of talent coming through with Ibane Gaels, so they have potential. They suffered a disappointing championship quarter-final exit to neighbours Kilbrittain in 2025 and will be desperate to improve on that showing. Twins Seán and Fergal Walsh carry great attacking threat while Darragh Holland adds experience at midfield. Like Carbery Rangers and Newcestown, Castlehaven are a second string so the main focus is on their senior outfit. Kevin O’Donovan and Conor Nolan were the key marksmen last year.