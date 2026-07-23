Popular Schull swimming spot closed over bacteria levels

Cadogan's Strand has been closed after elevated levels of bacteria were discovered in the water at the popular swimming spot.

On consulting with the HSE, Cork County Council says it has issued a prohibition notice after discolouration was spotted in the water.

A council spokesperson said: 'Members of the public are advised that bathing is prohibited at this location until further notice.

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'This action has been taken as a precautionary measure to protect the health of bathers.

'Water quality at these sites is being closely monitored, and the notice will remain in place until test results confirm that it is safe to resume bathing.'

The council said people visiting the strand are encouraged to follow all posted signage and information at affected locations and to check for updates.