Bandon set the pace in WCL O33s Masters League

BANDON AFC continue to lead the way in the West Cork League Over-33s Masters League.

The table-toppers maintained their 100 percent record, and made it five wins from five games, after a 2-1 success against Bay Rovers. Michael Ahern and David O'Mahony were on target for Bandon.

Goals from Jason O’Regan and Stephen O’Donovan helped Dunmanway Town to a 2-1 win against Clonakilty AFC after Poitr Stankiewicz had given Clon an early lead.

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Drinagh Rangers also had to come from behind to beat Sullane 2-1. Michael O’Donoghue gave Sullane the lead, before Tomás Connolly and Keith Jagoe hit back for Drinagh, who were scheduled to play Dunmanway on Thursday night.

Also, John McGillicuddy and Sean McCarthy were on target as Aultagh Celtic beat Beara United 2-0. Kilbrittain Rovers defeated Castlelack 2-0 with goals from Jerry Coughlan and Paul Kidney.