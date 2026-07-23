Smoke smell from Slievenamon wildfire reported in West Cork

A smell of smoke reported across Cork today is believed to be linked to an ongoing wildfire at Slievenamon in County Tipperary.

Many commuters and locals have noticed the smell, thought to be drifting from the affected area in Tipperary, into Cork city and other parts of the county, including West Cork.

The smoke smell was reported in places across the region, including Baltimore, Bandon, Ballydehob, Clonakilty, Drimoleague, Inishannon, Macroom, Rosscarbery and Kinsale.

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Other reports have come in from Ballyphehane, areas south of Cork Airport, Carrigaline, Cobh and Midleton.

Residents in affected areas have been advised to keep windows and doors closed, especially those with respiratory conditions.

Now in its fourth day, the Slievenamon fire has seen crews from Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service join forces with Coillte and other agencies to tackle the blaze and limit its spread.

Firefighters are working alongside ground teams dealing with difficult terrain.

Aerial support has also formed part of the response, with the Air Corps providing assistance including bucket drops to help suppress flames and prevent the wildfire from extending further.

The fire is said to have spread significantly on Wednesday night (July 22nd).