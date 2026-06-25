Carbery hurlers’ brave bid ends in defeat

Seandún 1-25

Carbery 0-25

TOM LYONS REPORTS

CARBERY’S extra effort came up short in this Co-op Superstores Divisional/Colleges senior championship game in sun-splashed Ovens on Tuesday evening.

In a game that went to extra-time, Carbery had staged a late rally to draw level on the scoreboard at the end of normal time.

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In truth, Seandún were left wondering how the game got that far as they were the better side for the first hour but a total of 18 wides, in contrast to Carbery’s eight, meant that they let Carbery off the hook.

They were still the better side in extra-time but dogged Carbery stayed in touch right to the final whistle, although the goal they really needed never looked likely to materialise.

Seandún’s extra physical strength in key positions was a vital factor in their win. They had some fine hurlers in their ranks, none better than wing back Shane O’Donovan, who caused Carbery a lot of problems, hitting four points, free-taker Calvin O’Donovan, Seán Harrington at centre back, Dylan Barrett at centre forward, and Seán Daly at corner forward, who hit six points.

Carbery could never match the power and physique of the opposition but in Darren O’Donovan they had one of the best forwards on the pitch, hitting seven points, six from play and one from a sideline. Mike Cahalane more than held his own at midfield, with good support from Liam Hourihane, while goalkeeper Shane Collins was by far the busier of the two shot-stoppers and was rock solid. Niall Barrett and Séamus Crowley defended well while Ronan Crowley and Mark Hickey did well in an attack that lacked a real cutting edge apart from O’Donovan.

There was nothing between the sides early on, Carbery leading by 0-3 to 0-2, Darren O’Donovan hitting the opening two scores. But as the first quarter wore on, the men from the west got a good grip on affairs with Cahalane and Hourihane in control at midfield.

Four points in a row, including a pair from O’Donovan, had Carbery 0-7 to 0-2 in front at the end of the first quarter, with a new water break being introduced for the first time this season. Mike Cahalane, Killian Twohig and Mark Hickey also had Carbery points, with Shane O’Donovan and Dylan Barrett answering for Seandún.

While Seandún improved, Carbery still outscored them by four points to three early in the second quarter but then allowed the city men back into the game by conceding three points in a row to Rory Quirke, Shane O’Donovan and Dylan Barrett. It was 0-12 to 0-9 at half time, looking good for a hard-working Carbery side.

The second half, however, produced a far different story. Seandún upped the pace and physicality and Carbery began to wilt. It was a pair of points each to start with but when Tomás O’Neill set up Dylan Barrett for a well-struck goal to level the game, 1-11 to 0-14, the momentum was with the city side.

However, wides proved their bugbear, and three points was their biggest lead, Carbery hanging on.

That was still the gap as the final whistle approached but with added time for the water breaks, Carbery mounted a late challenge that saw subs Liam Dooley and Donncha Collins cut the lead to one. With the last puck of the game, Mike Cahalane pointed a long-distance free. It was all square, 1-18 to 0-21, at the final whistle.

Extra-time was needed to decide the issue and stronger Seandún regained control to outscore Carbery by six points to two in the opening half of extra-time.

Carbery died gamely, cutting the lead to three in the second moiety as two tired sides battled it out in the heat but that was as close as they got. The game finished 1-25 to 0-25 in Seandún’s favour and they marched on to play Muskerry in the final of the unseeded group.

OUR STAR: Special mention to Darren O’Donovan up front for Carbery, but corner forward Seán Daly was highly influential for the winners, hitting six points.

Scorers

Seandún: Dylan Barrett 1-4 (1 sl); Seán Daly (1f), Calvin O’Donovan (5f) 0-6 each; Rory Quirke 0-5 (3f); Shane O’Donovan 0-4 (1f).

Carbery: Darren O’Donovan (1 sl), Mike Cahalane (5f, 1 65) 0-7 each; Ronan Crowley, Mark Hickey 0-2 each; Jamie Lucey, Killian Twohig, Liam Hourihane, Liam Dooley, Donncha Collins, Darragh McCarthy, Shane Murnane (1f) 0-1 each.

Seandún: Conor Harrington (Passage); Luke Malone (Mayfield), Tom Harrington (Passage), Ruairí Quinlan (White’s Cross); Daire Daly (Bishopstown), Seán Harrington (Passage), Shane O’Donovan (Mayfield); Eoin O’Sullivan (do.), Seán O’Reilly (Whitechurch); Tomás O’Neill (Passage), Dylan Barrett (do.), Rory Quirke (Delaney’s); Calvin O’Donovan (Mayfield), Liam Harrington (Passage), Seán Daly (St. Vincent’s).

Subs: David Malone (Mayfield) for L Harrington (ht), Rian Foley (Bishopstown) for C O’Donovan (46), Colm Daly (Bishopstown) for Daire Daly (et).

Carbery: Shane Collins (Clonakilty); Séamus Crowley (Randal Óg), Tim Twohig (Bandon), Niall Barrett (Clonakilty); Peter Collins (Randal Óg), Shane Murnane (St Colum’s), Robbie Lucey (Diarmuid Ó Mathúna); Liam Hourihane (St Colum’s), Mike Cahalane (Bandon); Mark Hickey (Kilbrittain), Darren O’Donovan (St Mary’s), Ronan Crowley (Kilbrittain); Jamie Lucey (Diarmuid Ó Mathúna), Caelan O’Donovan (do.), Killian Twohig (Kilbree).

Subs: Liam Dooley (St James) for K Twohig (35), Ciarán McCarthy (Bandon) for C O’Donovan (42), Donncha Collins (Randal Óg) for S Crowley ((54), T Cronin (St Colum’s) for D O’Donovan (62), D O’Donovan for T Crowley (et), Gearóid O’Donovan (Diarmuid Ó Mathúna) (et), Darragh McCarthy (Bantry) for L Hourihan (et).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Valley Rovers).