Public warned to be vigilant over extreme temperatures and heavy thunderstorms

The National Severe Weather & Flooding Coordination Group (NDFEM) met with key stakeholders this morning to review and prepare for the weather conditions that are predicted for Ireland over the next two days.

There are two separate weather-related risks that the public needs to consider over the next 48 hours: the dangers associated with extreme high temperatures and the increased risks associated with heavy thunderstorms.

The public is reminded to remain vigilant in relation to the risks associated with high temperatures and it is possible that parts of Ireland will experience record high temperatures today, and this presents potential risks.

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In particular, the public is reminded to keep hydrated, stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day, avoid strenuous activity and not to leave people and animals unattended in vehicles for any period of time.

Met Éireann has also identified the potential for severe thunderstorms with the possibility of torrential downpours, localised flash flooding, large hail and damaging wind gusts. This risk exists for all of Ireland, but with a higher potential for impacting on the midlands, west and north west this evening and into Friday. The public is therefore encouraged to remain weather aware and be prepared to take action if conditions deteriorate in their area.

Speaking afterwards, the Director of the National Directorate of Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM), Keith Leonard emphasised: 'There are two separate weather-related risks that the public needs to consider over the next 48 hours: the dangers associated with extreme high temperatures and the increased risks associated with heavy thunderstorms.

This risk exists for all of Ireland, but with a higher potential for impacting on the midlands, west and north west this evening and into Friday. The public is therefore encouraged to remain weather aware and be prepared to take action if conditions deteriorate in their area.'

The main public advice if thunderstorms develop in your area is as follows

If you hear thunder, move indoors immediately.

If heavy rain begins, avoid driving unless necessary.

If roads become flooded, turn around and find another route.

Never drive, walk or cycle through floodwater. Heavy rainfall can cause dangerous flash flooding with little warning.

If lightning develops, stop outdoor sports and seek shelter.

Met Éireann has indicated that exceptionally warm weather is expected across Ireland for the next two days, with high daytime temperatures, warm and humid nights, and the possibility of thunderstorms.

Daytime temperatures are expected to exceed 27°C, with values possibly reaching record highs on Thursday.

Night-time conditions are expected to remain very mild and humid, with temperatures generally staying above 15°C.

Thunderstorms are possible, particularly on Thursday and Friday. Thunderstorms can produce intense rainfall over a short period. This may lead to sudden surface water flooding, poor visibility and hazardous road conditions, even in areas that do not normally flood.

A yellow weather warning for high temperatures has been issued and remains in place until 09:00 Saturday, 27/06/2026.

The public should continue to check the Met Éireann website www.met.ie and app for the latest forecasts and weather warnings.

The Health Services Executive (HSE) have specific and comprehensive advice on staying safe in hot weather, and this can be accessed at the following address.

https://healthservice.hse.ie/ staff/procedures-guidelines/ staying-safe-in-hot-weather/

Fire Safety

A High Fire Risk warning has been issued by the Forestry Section of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine. This indicates that the conditions exist for wildfires in all areas where dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist.

The public is reminded that everybody has a part to play in protecting our unique rural landscapes, communities, habitats and forest resources from the threats posed by wildfire. If you are out and about enjoying our countryside and forests this summer, please help to reduce the risks of fire by keeping the following in mind:

With the potential for thunderstorms today people should be mindful of the potential for flooding. Summer flash floods can hit in minutes and are probably the most hazardous type of flooding event. If you come across flooded road while driving, turnaround and find an alternative route. You cannot see how deep the water is and you don’t know of the road surface has been completely washed away. If you need to be rescued from a flood do not hesitate to call 999 for assistance..