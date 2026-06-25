Breaking: Kinsale Mussel farm licence withdrawn

A Waterford-based company has lost its aquaculture licence to develop a controversial mussel farm in Kinsale Harbour because it failed to furnish necessary documents to the Aquaculture Licences Appeal Board (ALAB).

Last year Woodstown Bay Shellfish Ltd was granted an aquaculture licence for a mussel farm on a 23 hectare-site close to Dock Beach. However, over 147 separate appeals were lodged to ALAB against the decision and the board was expected to give its decision on October 5th.

However, according to the ALAB website today, they said the applicant failed to furnish a Supporting Information for Screening for Appropriate Assessment Report and a Natura Impact Statement as requested within the specified period.

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‘Accordingly, the licence application that is the subject of the appeals is deemed withdrawn in accordance with regulation 42(4) of the European Communities (Birds and Natural Habitats) Regulations 2011.’

The Board had determined that further information was required in order to allow the Board determine the appeals which was to be provided by the company by May 8th last.

‘No further information as requested has been received by the Board nor has the applicant sought any additional period of time within which to furnish the requested information.’