National Lottery’s new compliance campaign

THE National Lottery has implemented stringent retailer and player-facing measures following the recommendations of the underage mystery shopper research carried out by the regulator of the National Lottery in 2024.

The new suite of measures is designed to help prevent underage play and reinforce compliance standards among retailers and their staff nationwide.

‘TLC: Think, Look, Check,’ a new retailer focused age verification and compliance initiative, aims to support retailers in consistently applying age control requirements at the point of sale for all National Lottery products.

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign is also supported by new mandatory compliance training videos for all retailers. These materials provide clear guidance and practical instruction on age control laws and best practice approaches to prevent underage gambling.

Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers said: ‘The sale of National Lottery products to anyone under the age of 18 is prohibited by law and it is important that robust safeguards are in place to ensure those protections are consistently applied across the country.

‘I welcome the introduction of the TLC campaign and the enhanced retailer training programme. These measures will support retailers in meeting their responsibilities and help strengthen age verification at the point of sale.

‘The findings of the Regulator’s mystery shopper research demonstrated that progress has been made, but also that further action is required. Maintaining public confidence in the National Lottery requires a continued commitment.’

The 2024 survey found that almost three in ten shops visited were still prepared to sell National Lottery products to minors.

Cian Murphy, CEO, National Lottery, said: ‘Protecting young people from underage play remains a central priority within our responsible play program. Over the coming months, we will implement a series of further measures, including the launch of a new retailer app and additional training videos for retail staff.’