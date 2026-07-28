Council survey aims to assess need for affordable housing

A SURVEY to assess demand for affordable housing in County Cork has been launched.

Cork County Council is inviting people to take the online survey to find out the level of demand across the county.

The authority’s Affordable Purchase Scheme is open to eligible first-time buyers and Fresh Start applicants who meet certain income, property and residency criteria. Fresh Start applies to people that have previously owned a home, but who no longer have a financial interest in that home, due to significant life changes, such as separation, divorce, bankruptcy or insolvency.

Former Mayor County Mayor Cllr Mary Linehan Foley said: ‘This survey will provide valuable insights into the size and accessibility needs for affordable housing, as well as help identify where these homes should be located.

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‘I encourage anyone who believes they may be eligible for an affordable home to take a few minutes to complete this short survey.’

Participants are asked to provide details such as income levels, family size, disability status and other relevant information.

The data gathered will be used by Cork County Council to build a clearer picture of affordable housing need and to support informed decision-making on the scale, design and location of future developments.

The survey will feed into affordable housing delivery under the government’s Housing for All and Delivering Homes, Building Communities 2025-2030 programmes.

The survey is available on Cork County Council’s website and will remain open for six weeks.

Under the Affordable Purchase Scheme local authorities take a percentage equity share in the property (equal to the discount on market price). It is available to first-time buyers and those qualifying under the Fresh Start principle.