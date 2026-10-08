Battling Naomh Abán fall just short of historic win in Cork LGFA senior A final

Aghada 4-8

Naomh Abán 1-13

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

AGHADA needed every drop of experience to overcome Naomh Abán in Sunday’s Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA senior A county final at MTU Cork.

Last year’s intermediate county and Munster champions Naomh Abán caused a stir amongst Cork’s elite by reaching a senior A final at the first time of asking.

Despite the loss, they showed why they belong in the county’s top grade following a terrific performance that only came undone with a quarter of the final remaining.

ADVERTISEMENT

Down 2-7 to 1-9 but still very much in the game, the Ballyvourney club was reduced to 14 players when Claire Hughes received a red card for bringing down Aghada’s Kaitlin Smith.

It was a debatable decision but undeterred, Aghada took full advantage. Róisín Phelan converted the ensuing penalty before Abigail Ring added a fourth goal.

From there, Aghada used all their experience to win out despite nine minutes of injury-time.

While upset at the red card, Naomh Abán gave away possession far too cheaply from their own kick-outs and were repeatedly punished by a clinical opponent.

The Ballyvourney club will learn from Sunday’s final and come back all the stronger next season.

Lydia McDonagh played superbly and finished with eight points in a final where Joanne Kelly, Róisín Lehane, Eadaoin Hyde and Rosie Corkery also impressed.

As for the champions, getting their hands on the senior A county trophy for the second time in three years, especially after losing to Éire Óg in last year’s decider, was a sweet moment.

‘I’m incredibly proud because last year really hurt,’ winning captain Róisín Phelan said.

‘I think today, we showed the character we have within this group. We went back training in the gym last November and that showed we meant business this year.

‘Naomh Abán really put us under the cosh but our response, wow, our response. Hammer the hammer. We kept them in their half, hurried, hassled them and scored the goals.

‘I’m really, really proud of the girls.’

Naomh Abán led 0-8 to 1-4 at the break despite conceding a goal to Clare Walsh. Lydia McDonagh, Róisín Lehane, Joanne Kelly and Gráinne Lucey points had Noel McDonagh’s side club deservedly ahead.

Emerging a different beast, Aghada pressed high on their opponent’s kick-outs and moved 2-7 to 1-9 in front thanks to a Sarah Leahy goal.

Then came Claire Hughes’s dismissal, reducing Naomh Abán to 14 players.

Róisín Phelan converted the resulting penalty before Aghada won possession from the ensuing restart and Abigail Ring promptly netted. Smith added a point and it was 4-8 to 1-9 heading into the closing stages.

Naomh Abán refused to go away, as Lydia McDonagh converted two frees in succession. Aghada lost Yvonne Burgoyne to a yellow card and another McDonagh free brought a revitalised Naomh Abán to within five.

Aghada defended diligently and, although they lost Clare Walsh to another yellow card a minute after returning to their full complement, Lydia McDonagh’s free was all Naomh Abán added before the conclusion of a lengthy injury-time period.

‘We realised at half time that we weren’t hungry enough,’ Aghada’s Abigail Ring added.

‘We took a good look at ourselves and just had to up our work rate in the second half which we did. Everyone did in spades and I’m really proud of the girls.’

OUR STAR: Aghada captain Róisín Phelan scored 1-2 and led her team brilliantly from start to finish.

Scorers

Aghada: A Ring 1-4 (3f); R Phelan 1-2 (1-0 pen); C Walsh, S Leahy 1-0 each; K Smith, A Smith 0-1 each.

Naomh Abán: L McDonagh 0-8 (6f); A Scanlon 1-0; R Lehane, J Kelly 0-2 each; G Lucey 0-1.

Aghada: S Walsh; K O’Farrell, S McAllister, M McRae; A Coughlan, Y Burgoyne, A Smith; R Phelan (captain), S Leahy; M Leahy, R Leahy, B Smith; A Ring, C Walsh, K Smith.

Sub: E Farmer for M Leahy (57).

Naomh Abán: L Hughes; C Hughes; C O’Connell, E Hyde; A McDonagh (captain), R Corkery, C Twomey; G Lucey, C Vaughan; A Scannell, J Kelly, C Murphy; G Murphy, L McDonagh, R Lehane.

Sub: I Riordan for C Murphy (37).

Referee: Conor McCarthy (Rosscarbery).