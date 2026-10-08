Leah Carey hails the most important championship yet as Ilen Rovers claim junior B county title

Ilen Rovers 2-10

Bandon 0-6

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

ILEN Rovers continued their climb up the Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA ranks with victory over Bandon in the county junior B county final at MTU Cork.

In a rematch of their 2024 junior D decider, two West Cork rivals renewed acquaintances on Saturday with the junior B championship on the line.

A final dominated by defences was level, three points apiece, at the conclusion of an even first half. This hard-hitting derby was decided in the final quarter when Rovers’ greater scoring threat came to the fore.

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Kate Carey’s six-point haul plus Emma Hurley and Eimear Carey goals saw Ilen claim the title at the expense of a Bandon side that twice rattled the crossbar.

‘All respect to Bandon, we know the firepower we have, but they kept us quiet in the first half,’ Ilen Rovers manager Padraig Kiely told The Southern Star.

‘It is very hard to keep our forwards quiet the whole game. People always talk about our forwards, but our backs were outstanding today.

‘At the end of the day, goals win games. They twice hit the crossbar and we got two lucky goals. That was the difference.’

Poor shooting allied with county final day nerves saw a defence-dominated opening half finish level at 0-3 apiece.

Kate Carey scored all three Ilen points, including one free, with Evelyn McCarthy (two) and Laura Cummins (free) on target for the Lilywhites.

The second period was a much more open affair and began with Maebh Collins edging Ilen back in front.

Two Rovers frees, each brought forward for infringements, were converted by Kate Carey. In between, Bandon were aggrieved that a similar decision went against them.

Rovers took full advantage as Emma Hurley made it 0-7 to 0-3 with 20 minutes remaining.

Bandon’s Clodagh Barry thundered an effort off the crossbar and that missed opportunity saw a relieved Ilen hit back.

Maebh Collins, Kate Carey (free) and Emma Hurley points stretched the leaders’ advantage to seven after 44 minutes.

Evelyn McCarthy’s free reduced the deficit, but Bandon suffered a major setback when Emma Hurley’s long-range point attempt ended up in the net.

McCarthy became the second Bandon player to rattle the crossbar shortly after. Crucially, another Ilen point attempt, this time from Eimear Carey, also found the net with four minutes remaining.

Clodagh Barry and Evelyn McCarthy points wrapped up the scoring, but there was no denying Ilen Rovers’ merited junior B county final success.

‘I think this is the most important championship we have won,’ Rovers captain Leah Carey added.

‘I know we say that every year but to come straight up from junior D to junior B, and to even be in the final, was amazing. To win it today was absolutely massive and another step up the junior grades.’

OUR STAR: Ilen Rovers wing-back Mia Crowley was outstanding in a final where Kate Carey, Anna Hurley, Keelin Murphy and Eimear Carey also impressed.

Scorers

Ilen Rovers: K Carey 0-6 (4f); E Hurley 1-2; E Carey 1-0; M Collins 0-2.

Bandon: E McCarthy 0-4 (2f); L Cummins (1f), C Barry 0-1 each.

Ilen Rovers: Sanne Connolly; Sarah Connolly, D Griffiths, A Hurley; S Carey, L Carey (captain), M Crowley; A Bushe, E Carey; M Connolly, E Hurley, K Murphy; K Carey, Maebh Collins, Michelle Collins.

Subs: A Collins for L Carey (21, inj), L Carey for A Collins (26), A Collins for M Connolly (58).

Bandon: L Carton; K Twohig, C McCarthy, E Tarrant; A O’Connor, E Cullinane, M O’Flynn; J Bolster, K Allen (captain); R O’Donovan, K O’Connor, C Barry; L Cummins, H Buckley, E McCarthy.

Subs: C O’Regan for M O’Flynn (45, inj), A Long for L Cummins (50).

Referee: Sean Ryan (Glanmire).