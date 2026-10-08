Michael Patwell hails battling qualities but Clonakilty pay the price for slow start in senior B final

Glanmire 2-8

Clonakilty 0-8

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

GLANMIRE held off a Clonakilty second-half comeback to retain their Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA senior B county title at MTU Cork on Sunday.

The meeting of the past two senior B county champions saw 2025 winners Glanmire overcome 2024 victors Clonakilty to keep the trophy for another year.

Down 2-4 to 0-4 at the interval, and following a slow start, Clonakilty surged into contention during a dominant third quarter.

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But erratic shooting and Glanmire’s solid defending meant the West Cork team gave themselves too big a mountain to climb.

‘We just started slowly and the concession of those two goals was disappointing,’ Clonakilty manager Michael Pattwell admitted.

‘Look, we had time to get back into it but it was just one of those days for a very young team. They never gave up. I loved their attitude and the way they went at it. They showed no fear.’

Glanmire were straight out of the traps and raced 1-2 to 0-0 ahead inside three minutes. Orlaith Roche opened the scoring before Niamh McAllen finished her own rebound to the net.

A McAllen point stretched Glanmire’s advantage before Katie O’Driscoll got Clonakilty off the mark after seven minutes.

Just when the West Cork club looked to be gaining a foothold, their opponents struck for a second goal.

Olivia McAllen burst through but her fisted point attempt came back off the crossbar. McAllen gathered the rebound and fired low past Martina O’Brien to make it 2-2 to 0-1.

The concession of that second goal roused Clonakilty with Síofra Pattwell (free) and Kate O’Donovan points reducing the deficit.

Glanmire remained an attacking threat as evidenced by a third goal being ruled out for a square infringement. Niamh McAllen continued to shine and pushed her side further ahead.

A physical first half concluded with Glanmire 2-4 to 0-4 in front after Niamh McAllen and Katie O’Driscoll exchanged scores.

Clonakilty had little choice but to push forward at the start of the second period.

Enter Cork seniors Siobhán Callanan and Katie O’Driscoll who tore into Glanmire with a succession of surging runs. O’Driscoll fired over three unanswered points to leave a goal between the teams heading into the final quarter.

Glanmire reminded Clon of their scoring threat as two superb Martina O’Brien stops prevented the champions from deciding the contest.

A Lucy Greene free, Glanmire’s first score in 18 minutes, made it 2-5 to 0-7.

Síofra Pattwell scored Clon’s final point before late Orlaith Roche, Evie Twomey and Olivia McAllen efforts ensured the senior A trophy returned to Glanmire for another year.

Scorers

Glanmire: N McAllen 1-3; O McAllen 1-1; O Roche 0-2; L Greene, Evie Twomey 0-1 each.

Clonakilty: K O’Driscoll 0-5; S Pattwell 0-2 (1f); K O’Donovan 0-1.

Glanmire: A Carey; Ellen Twomey, E Baker, G Cashman; K O’Connor, M Barry, C O’Donovan; O McAllen, A O’Mahony; A Treacy, N McAllen, A McCarthy (captain); A McAllen, L Greene, O Roche.

Subs: A Fitzgerald for K O’Connor (43), Evie Twomey for A McAllen (49), Ava McCarthy for Ally McCarthy (52), K Goggin for N McAllen (58).

Clonakilty: M O’Brien; E O’Sullivan, S Callanan, M O’Donovan; R Shanley, A Hutchings, N Kennedy; K O’Donovan (captain), J Quinn; M Barrett, K O’Driscoll, M Condon; S Pattwell, S O’Donovan, A O’Flynn Meade.

Sub: L Daly for A O’Flynn Meade (51).

Referee: Deirdre Cronin (Naomh Fionnbarra).