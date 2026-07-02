Bantry crew sets sail for Atlantic Challenge

THE Atlantic Challenge Ireland crew was given a fitting send-off in Bantry ahead of their departure for Roskilde in Denmark this week.

Crew members, families, sponsors and supporters came together ahead of the 18th Atlantic Challenge International Contest of Seamanship that takes place from July 6th to 13th.

The launch, held at Bantry Tourist Office, marked the culmination of months of dedication, training and preparation as the crew prepared to represent both Bantry and Ireland.

Founded in 1984, Atlantic Challenge is an international youth organisation dedicated to preserving traditional seamanship while promoting friendship, cultural exchange and personal development. Every two years, crews from around the world compete in rowing, sailing and seamanship events aboard traditional Bantry Bay gigs, developing confidence, leadership and teamwork while building lasting international friendships.

The competition centres on replicas of the famous Bantry Bay gig, based on the 38-foot French naval officer's gig that came ashore in Bantry Bay during the failed French expedition of 1796. The original vessel, now preserved in the National Museum of Ireland, inspired a worldwide movement to preserve traditional maritime skills.

Atlantic Challenge Ireland was established in 1988, when members of Bantry Rowing Club and Bantry Bay Sailing Club borrowed a longboat to compete in France.

Following the success of that first venture, Bantry built its own gig, Unité, which first represented Ireland at the 1990 contest in Roskilde.

Since then, generations of young people from Bantry have travelled the world, carrying the town's maritime traditions while competing against international crews and forming lifelong friendships.

More than three decades later, Unité remains at the heart of Atlantic Challenge Ireland.

Built in Bantry and maintained by dedicated volunteers, she has carried hundreds of young sailors and rowers through years of training on Bantry Bay and to competitions across the globe.

More than a boat, Unité is a symbol of Bantry's maritime heritage and the volunteers who continue to pass traditional rowing, sailing and seamanship skills to the next generation.

The current crew has spent months preparing for this year's contest on the waters where the story of the Bantry Bay gig began more than 200 years ago.

The Bantry crew travels to Denmark with confidence following an outstanding performance at the 2024 Atlantic Challenge in Belfast, Maine. There they won the inaugural Dr Matt Murphy Memorial Trophy, awarded to the crew demonstrating the strongest rowing performance across multiple events, and finished second overall.

It was one of Bantry's strongest results in recent years and reflected the high standard of training, teamwork and seamanship that continues to thrive within the organisation.

Atlantic Challenge Ireland extends its sincere thanks to the many local businesses, sponsors, volunteers and supporters whose generosity has made this year's journey possible.