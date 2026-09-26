WEST CORK SOCCER: Drinagh Rangers Diamonds sparkle in U12 Schoolboys Challenge Cup success

DRINAGH Rangers Diamonds defeated Castlelack Celtic to win the 2026 SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League U12 Schoolboys Challenge Cup decider at Carbery Factory Park.

The final two in this season’s U12 Schoolboys Challenge Cup served up a terrific encounter that needed extra-time before a winner was confirmed.

An even opening half began with Gavin Kerr setting up Simon Crewe for Castlelack’s first goal inside eight minutes. Celtic held that lead until shortly before the interval when Charlie Beamish equalised and sent the teams in level, 1-1.

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The second half mirrored what came before. Beamish’s second strike of the afternoon edged the Diamonds in front, only for Hamilton to reply and send the final to extra-time by converting an injury-time penalty.

Extra-time’s first period ended with Drinagh back in front courtesy of an Odhran Crowley effort. The Diamonds ensured the U12 Schoolboys Challenge Cup returned to Canon Crowley Park when Sean Hamilton wrapped up a 4-2 victory shortly before the end.

Drinagh Rangers Diamonds: M O’Neill, R Murnane, C Tobin, C Connolly Jeffrey, L Deasy, S O’Mahony, S Hamilton, G Cronin, C Beamish (captain). Subs: D Barry, O Crowley, H O’Sullivan, J Keane.

Castlelack Celtic: L Daly, C Grace, G Linehan (captain), M Grainger, C Evans, C Ryan, N Lynch, S Crewe, G Kerr. Subs: A O’Boyle, R Santos, C Moynihan, J Crowley, T Barry.

Referee: Martin Coakley.

Assistant Referees: Anthony McDermott and Anne Marie Murphy.

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Lyre Rovers Yellows travelled to Bunratty United Reds and registered a 3-0 win to stay within four points of U12 Schoolboys Championship league leaders Bay Rovers. Eoghan O’Driscoll scored twice and Spencer Twomey also netted in Lyre’s latest triumph.

Elsewhere in the U12 Championship, Beara United climbed up to third following a big victory away to Ardfield at the Showgrounds. Colin Ronan scored twice for the hosts. Luke Browne and Rioghan Walsh braces along with additional Cian Twomey, Andy O’Sullivan and Daniel O’Sullivan efforts wrapped up Beara’s 7-2 success.

Ted O’Neill scored the winner as Skibbereen Celtic maintained top spot in U12 Schoolboys League One. A 1-0 victory at home to Castlelack Rangers was attained thanks to O’Neill’s solitary strike. Togher Celtic received a walkover from Bunratty United in the same division.

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Ardfield’s second last U13 Schoolboys Premier League fixture of the campaign ended in a 2-0 victory at home to Kilmichael Rovers. Colin Ronan’s brace of goals won it for the hosts.

Lyre Rovers remain in the hunt for the U14 Schoolboys League One title following a one-sided win away to Togher Celtic. Liam Ahern, Ewan Bell, Vincent Beechinor and Evan Riordan were amongst the winner’s scorers.

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Bay Rovers and Castlelack will contest this season’s U16 Schoolboys Premier League decider after both clubs came through their respective semi-finals.

Castlelack overcame Togher Celtic 6-1 following a semi-final replay. Jack Allen (two), Eoghan Murphy and Oran Keohane were amongst the goals for the winners. Liam Murray replied for Togher.

Clonakilty AFC and Bay Rovers’ semi-final finished 3-3 after extra-time before a penalty shootout saw Rovers progress 2-0 on spot-kicks. Eoghan Hickey (two) and Eoin McCarthy were on target for Bay. Byron Malone, Ben O’Regan and Charlie O’Sullivan netted Clon’s goals.