Ballinascarthy build momentum as last four spot in Carbery JAHC is booked

Ballinascarthy 0-17

Dohenys 1-11

TOM LYONS REPORTS

THE only thing at stake in this RCM Tarmacadam junior A hurling championship clash in wet and windy Ahamilla was a chance for the winners to go straight through to the semi-final.

Both sides had already qualified for the knock-out stages, but it was Bal who booked a semi-final spot while Dohenys face Bandon in the quarter-finals.

The fact that 1-8 of Dohenys’ total of 1-11 came from placed balls was indicative of a lack of punch in their forward section and also the scrappy nature of the game.

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From the throw-in, Bal looked the stronger side against the breeze, and had 0-5 on the board to Dohenys’ 0-2 in the first quarter. The second quarter told a different story as Dohenys raised their game, hitting 0-6 in a row, Bal scoring only one in that quarter. 0-8 to 0-6 at half-time. Dohenys had it all to do in the second half against the breeze and, sure enough, Bal were three in front at the third-quarter stage.

Dohenys showed their renowned spirit in the last quarter when they cut the lead to two with five minutes remaining, courtesy of a penalty from goalkeeper Stephen Daly. The Bal defence was not to be caught again in the closing minutes as they hit the clinching point to seal a three-point win.

‘We weren’t at 100 percent but you’re going to get nothing easy off Dohenys,’ said Bal manager JC O’Flynn.

‘They’re committed, bring a savage work rate. You could see out there the tackling was frightening.

‘Our aim was to win all three games, we’ve done that and we now have a month to prepare for the semi-final. We’re down four lads and, hopefully, the gap will give us time to get them back.

‘We took some great points in bad conditions, but I was a bit disappointed with a few shots at the end, a bit too hasty. When you’re trying to pull away from a team, you get a bit panicky.

‘We’re still in the football, mathematically, so it’s a case of getting over the game next weekend, hopefully avoid any more injuries, and getting the four lads back. Still a lot of good teams left. Mathúnas, Kilbree, St Mary’s. It won’t be easy.’

As supporters huddled at the back of the stand, Bal got straight into the action. Luke Murray and Timmy Cullinane dominated midfield, Ciarán Nyhan lorded the defence from centre back and Brian O’Donovan and Connall Cullinane proved razor-sharp up front. O’Donovan hit 0-3 from frees and the lively Cullinane added 0-2 from play.

Dohenys were competitive in defence and midfield, with Matthew Hurley, Jerry Farrell, Jerry Collins and Shane Barry leading the way but they were struggling up front. Chris Cronin pointed from play, one of only three in the whole game, and Euan Lehane pointed the first of his eight points from frees.

Upping the pace, Dohenys began to take control. Midfielder, Jerry Collins, lashed over two good scores, their last points from play, and Lehane pointed four frees in a row as they led 0-8 to 0-6 at the break.

However, Bal were quickly level with points from the impressive Cillian and Connall Cullinane. Dohenys answered with a Lehane free but then they were hit for four in a row from O’Donovan (two) and Conall Cullinane. Lehane swapped points with Cillian Cullinane and it was Bal looking good, 0-13 to 0-10, entering the last quarter.

The best was yet to come. Points from Cillian Cullinane and O’Donovan stretched the lead to five but visions of cruising home for the Bal supporters were scuppered when Dohenys struck for the only goal of the game in the 50th minute. Sub Seán Murphy was downed in the square and Daly travelled down the pitch to lash home an unstoppable penalty. Suddenly, Bal looked vulnerable, Dohenys sensing a reprieve, but dominant centre-back Nyhan steadied the ship with a towering point from 80 metres.

Dohenys weren’t giving up as Lehane pointed another free but the solid Bal defence closed ranks in the closing minutes and it was O’Donovan who closed the scoring.

OUR STAR: Special mention for the Cullinanes, Connall, Cillian and Padraic, and Brian O’Donovan of Bal, and for Euan Lehane of Dohenys, but Ciarán Nyhan was majestic at centre-back for the winners.

Scorers

Ballinascarthy: Brian O’Donovan 0-9 (5f, 2 65); Connall Cullinane 0-4; Cillian Cullinane 0-3; Ciarán Nyhan 0-1.

Dohenys: Euan Lehane 0-8f; Stephen Daly 1-0 (pen); Jerry Collins 0-2; Chris Cronin 0-1.

Ballinascarthy: Darragh Hennessy; Ruairí O’Brien, Chris Ryan, Padraic Cullinane, Eoin O’Brien, Ciarán Nyhan, Aidan O’Donovan; Timmy Cullinane, Luke Murray; Cian Ryan, Brian O’Donovan, Cillian Cullinane; Colm O’Brien, Eoin O’Driscoll, Connall Cullinane.

Subs: Darragh O’Driscoll for A O’Donovan; James O’Brien for E O’Brien (10, blood); Seán Conlon for C Ryan (ht).

Dohenys: Stephen Daly, Ellis Farrell, Gavin Farr, Tadhg O’Leary, Matthew Hurley, Jerry Farrell, Jamie Dullea, Jerry Collins, Shane Barry, Nathan McCarthy, Chris Cronin, Darragh Collins, Euan Lehane, Ray Jennings, Kieran Forbes.

Subs: Aaron Mannix for N McCarthy (38), Seán Murphy for T O’Leary (49).

Referee: Michael O’Leary (Diarmuid Ó Mathúna).