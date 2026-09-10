Exceptionally busy summer for the Irish Coast Guard

AN estimated 240 lives were saved thanks to the swift response of the Irish Coast Guard and other emergency services.

Minister of State with responsibility for the Irish Coast Guard, Seán Canney, confirmed that from June 1st to 31 August 31st, the Coast Guard coordinated responses to 1,154 incidents, resulting in 240 lives saved and 1,462 people assisted.

He said there has been an 11% increase in incidents in the summer of 2026 against the same period in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second week of July saw the busiest ever single week for the Coast Guard, with a record 140 incidents through that week.

The minister said the figures indicate how crucial their role in maritime safety is, with 1,462 people assisted this summer.

Minister Canney paid tribute to the Coast Guard volunteers at the 44 stations along Ireland’s coastline, the staff in the three Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres and Maritime Response Team, and the search and rescue fixed wing and helicopter crews.

'The prolonged periods of warm weather throughout the summer brought increased traffic to our beaches and waterways, and in tandem, an increase of incidents,' he stated.

'Through its leadership and coordination of Ireland's maritime search and rescue, the Coast Guard, together with its partner life-saving organisations, has once again demonstrated the dedication, professionalism and coordinated response capability that help keep Ireland's coastline safe.'

If you see somebody in difficulty in the water or along the coast or think they are in difficulty, use marine VHF channel 16, or dial 112 or 999 and ask for the Coast Guard.