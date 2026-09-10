First-year hurlers ready for Raymond Lyons Cup

FIRST-year hurlers from across West Cork will descend on Ahamilla this Friday for the second staging of the Raymond Lyons Cup.

The competition was established last year in memory of the late Doheny and Hamilton High School legend, Raymond ‘Raymie’ Lyons, who died suddenly in 2009.

During his years in the school, he coached many winning hurling and football school teams.

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A number of years ago, the family of Dr Michael Herlihy of Dunmanway presented a cup to the Board to be played for among the first-year pupils of second level schools in West Cork, as a follow-on to the Sciath na School competitions in the primary schools.

The competition has proved to be a huge success down the years but, unfortunately, there was no hurling equivalent.

That was rectified last year when the Raymond Lyons Cup was presented for a first-year hurling competition.

Run by GDA Niall McIntyre, under the auspices of the Carbery Board, the inaugural competition proved a great success with Hamilton High School taking home their former teacher’s cup, beating Clonakilty Community College in the final in Ahamilla. Skibbereen CS beat Dunmanway MICC in the shield final for weaker hurling schools.

This year’s Raymond Lyons Cup competition will be run off on this Friday, 11th, in Ahamilla, beginning at 11am.

Hamilton High School will be defending their title against Clonakilty CC, St Brogan’s, Skibbereen CS, St Michael’s Rosscarbery, and possibly, Dunmanway MICC and Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí.

A special new Raymond Lyons Shield has been presented for the secondary competition. It promises to be a feast of first-year hurling, not to be missed.