Clonakilty Men’s Shed in limbo over future grant funding ahead of Budget 2027

MEMBERS of Clonakilty’s Men’s Shed say they are in limbo over future funding ahead of Budget 2027 after the government indicated the grants scheme will not be continued.

Noel Lynch, treasurer of Clonakilty Men’s Shed, says the prospect of funding is now up in the air until the budget is announced next Tuesday October 6.

“If you talk to the politicians, they will say it will all be okay and the funding will be in situ. But it remains to be seen if this is going to get kicked down the road,” he said.

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Noel added that the group had received a €3,000 grant for the past two years, which pays for insurance, electricity, travel costs and other expenses.

The grant was tied to a set of conditions the Men’s Shed had to stick to, which were more strict last year, he says.

“Having said that, the government are trying to make it easier to get the grant. The grant application process and filling out the data isn’t straight-forward and quite convoluted. We are in limbo and we’ll be in trouble if don’t end up getting the €3.000.”

Clonakilty Men’s Shed has 70 members and was started five years ago. Since then it has organised regular day trips and activities including choir singing, exercise and yoga classes. Noel says the group is a vital part of the community and a fixture in many people’s lives.

The possible funding shortfall, which could affect all Men’s Sheds across the country reeiving grant funding, was mentioned in a recent Dáil debate.

Cork North Central TD Ken O’Flynn (Ind Ire) called on the government to confirm running-cost support for Men’s Sheds before the 2027 budget.

In his reply to Parliamentary Questions, Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary said he had received a new funding proposal from the Irish Men’s Shed Association. The Minister said he would engage with the association after reviewing it.

Deputy O’Flynn pointed out that the government provided no figures for funding through the association in 2024 or 2026 to date. He added the reply to his question made no reference to any dedicated provision for Men’s Sheds in the upcoming budget.

The figures that were provided showed that the average grant paid out to each Men’s Shed through the association fell from €2,432 in 2023 to €2,047 in 2025, O’Flynn said.

A separate €1m fund under the 2025 Local Enhancement Programme was open to community groups, including Men’s Sheds, for energy and running costs.

It reached 150 Men’s Sheds nationwide, providing an average of €440 per shed. Deputy O’Flynn said Men’s Sheds gave men a place to go, people to talk to and something to do. As places that made a difference to men’s health and wellbeing they needed certainty before the winter making, he said.

“There should be dedicated running-cost support for Men’s Sheds, with funding ring-fenced in the budget and a straightforward application process that volunteers can actually manage.”

He added: “These organisations should not be spending their time trying to navigate complicated funding systems when they should be keeping their doors open and serving their communities.” Minister Calleary said his department was totally committed to the work of Men’s Sheds and also Women’s Sheds on the ground.

“Given that the current distribution of funding has been identified by many individual sheds as cumbersome and being a burden, when considering the future allocation mechanism for Men’s Sheds, my priority is to ensure that the process is streamlined for the sheds themselves and that funding is targeted and distributed in an effective and efficient manner,” said

the minister.