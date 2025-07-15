15 calls a day in 2024 reporting domestic abuse

A TOTAL of 5,665 domestic abuse calls were received by gardai in Cork city and county last year, representing an alarming increase of 5.7%.

Cork City had 3,265 calls in 2024, while Cork County had 2,411 – meaning Gardai in Cork received more than 15 domestic abuse calls every day.

Nationally there was a significant rise in calls related to domestic and gender based violence, with a total of 65,224 calls made in 2024 - a 9% increase on the year prior.

In the past decade the number of domestic abuse incidents recorded by Gardaí in Cork has more than doubled. In 2016, Gardaí documented 1,977 incidents of domestic abuse in Cork and in 2024, that figure rose to 4,212.

Sinn Fein MEP Kathleen Funchion said the upward trend was a cause for concern. The Ireland South politician said: ‘We cannot continue to turn a blind eye to this issue.

‘More and more individuals, women in particular, now have to choose between homelessness and a place that is no longer safe. Women’s Aid say that at least one in four women in Ireland are subjected to some form of abuse from a current or former partner.

‘This is not just a private matter but a public issue that requires a multifaceted approach to reduce its prevalence and ensure that every individual who makes that phone call receives the support they deserve.

‘Violence against women continues to rise, yet there remains no clear and effective response from the government to address their issues at their root. Women deserve better. Women deserve to feel safe in every space they enter.

‘We need stronger legislation, stricter enforcement, and robust regulations to ensure that offenders are held fully accountable for their actions.’

For help or support visit www.safeireland.ie/get-help