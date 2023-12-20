Top 10 West Cork sporting moments of 2023

ON this week's podcast we are looking back at a remarkable year in West Cork sport.

2023 was a banner year for West Cork across all sports, with local GAA clubs bringing a huge number of titles back West, Skibbereen rowers Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy doing what they do best and winning a third consecutive World Rowing championship, Jack Crowley starring at the Rugby World Cup, Fiona Everard becoming senior national women's cross-country champion and a whole lot more.

Listen or watch to find out where your favourite moment ranks – or to see if we missed out on any big moments!

This is the last Star Sport Podcast of 2023 – thank you to all of our loyal listeners for tuning in for another great year, and we are looking forward to coming back again in 2024. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from all at Star Sport HQ.