Three stars from Rossa's All-Ireland finalists; New book on Cork football

ON this week's bumper podcast we are joined by by Kate O'Connell, Jessica Beechinor and Lisa Harte of the O'Donovan Rossa ladies football team who are looking forward to an All-Ireland junior football final following a brilliant win in Skibbereen on Saturday.

The Rossa ladies beat Gusserane of Wexford by 2-12 to 0-6 in a home All-Ireland semi-final, which drew a big crowd at Rossa Park.

The reward is a place in the final on December 17th, which will take place in Parnell Park in Dublin.

O'Connell, Beechinor and Harte joined the podcast to chat about their incredible run to the final, what it was like playing in front of a packed home crowd and how their attention has quickly turned to the prospect of becoming All-Ireland champions.

We're also joined on the podcast by author Denis Hurley, whose new book Cork Football: Game of My Life will be launched in Bandon this Friday evening. The book features interviews with 25 Cork footballers on the most important game of their careers, and their time with Cork in general.

We also look ahead to a big weekend for Castlehaven as they prepare for a Munster senior football final against Kerry club champions Dingle, while there has been some confusion over the result of the Clona Milk U21A football championship semi-final between Carbery Rangers and Ibane Gaels.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

