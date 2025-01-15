Sue Nicholson talks about West Cork Jesters; Sports Star Awards Preview

ON THIS week's podcast, Sue Nicholson joins us to talk about West Cork Jesters.

Nicholson chats about all their activities, events and opportunities going on at their Clubhouse in Durrus.

She also delves into their fundraising efforts to get their 17 athletes to the Mixed Ability World Cup in Pamplona Spain in June 2025.

They competed at the 2022 World Cup too and Sue talks about why it’s so important that they achieve their fundraising goal and make sure they give every athlete and their career the opportunity to travel.

Also this week, we look ahead to the West Cork Sports Star Awards for 2024, held on Saturday 18th in the Celtic Ross Hotel.

We preview the different categories including the top prize which includes 15 nominees from a variety of sports.

The first round of the Beamish Cup took place recently and we will review all the action from that as well as Munster’s crucial European Champions Cup win over Saracens.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie