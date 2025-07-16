Nicola Tuthill spearheads Irish challenge at European Athletics U23 Championships

NICOLA Tuthill’s bid for a medal at the European Athletics U23 Championships in Bergen, Norway, starts this Thursday morning.

The Kilbrittain athlete will start her quest for her first international championship medal on Thursday morning in qualifying for the women’s hammer final. Tuthill narrowly missed a podium finish in the 2023 edition of the championship, placing fourth. She is again ranked highly and will be hoping to add to the historic gold she claimed at the European Throwing Cup in March. The women’s hammer throw final is on Friday evening, 7pm Irish time.

Also flying the West Cork flag at the European U23s is Doheny AC’s Maeve O’Neill, who will be in action in the heats of the 800m this Thursday evening. Aoife Hernon (Bandon AC), who lives in California, has strong connections to Rosscarbery, and is part of the women’s 4x400m relay team that will be in action on Sunday morning.

Also, Max O’Reilly, of Riverstick Kinsale AC, is on the Irish women’s 4x100m relay team that will also take to the track on Sunday.