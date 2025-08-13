Cllr Joe Carroll elected Western chair

FORMER county mayor Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) was recently elected chair of the Western Division meeting held in Cork County Council offices in Clonakilty.

Outgoing chair Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (FG) said she enjoyed the year with the assistance of vice chair Cllr Caroline Cronin while councillors congratulated her on being impartial while steering the Western Division meetings over the past 12 months.

Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy (FF) nominated Cllr Carroll for the post of chair, which was seconded by his colleague Cllr Deidre Kelly who was elected unopposed.

Upon taking the chains of office Cllr Carroll said it is a great honour to be elected chair and said he will be fair at all meetings but quipped that councillors will have to behave themselves at all future meetings.

Cllr Kelly nominated Independent Ireland Councillor Daniel Sexton for the position of vice chair, which was seconded by Cllr Cronin and he was elected unopposed.

Cllr Sexton said it was huge surprise and honour to have been elected vice chair and he thanked his colleagues for supporting him.