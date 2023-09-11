PODCAST: Matthew Twomey on leaving Cork Camogie; Football roundup

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ON this week's podcast we're joined by the now former Cork Camogie manager Matthew Twomey to chat about his time in charge of Cork, why he decided to step away from management, what it meant to beat Waterford in this year's All-Ireland final and more.

We also look back on a brilliant weekend of West Cork sport, which included Castlehaven and Clonakilty sealing their spots in the knockout stages of the premier SFC, Doheny's securing a senior IFC semi-final berth with a victory over relegation playoff-bound Ilen Rovers and a lot more.

There's also West Cork rowers securing spots in next year's Paris Olympics and Jack Crowley being a cool customer in the heat of a World Cup debut.

All this and more on this week's Southern Star.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @dyldonot & @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose the Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie.