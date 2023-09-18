PODCAST: Fintan McCarthy on becoming a World Champion for the third time

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ON this week's podcast we are joined by one of West Cork and Ireland's greatest athletes in Fintan McCarthy.

The Skibbereen man recently became a three-time WorldRowing Champion alongside fellow Aughadown native Paul O'Donovan at the World Rowing Championships in Belgrade, beating out the field to come first in the men's lightweight doubles final.

Paul and Fintan are in an ideal position now. Olympic champions, back-to-back world champions, with the boat already qualified for Paris, they are the men to beat.

Fintan spoke to Kieran about the confidence the pair have on the water, how their approach has had to change year-on-year, and looking forward to Paris 2024.

Elsewhere we look ahead to a huge weekend of club football action, with multiple West Cork teams hoping to earn a place in their grade's semi-finals, while others are looking to avoid relegation.

We also review a mixed weekend of hurling for West Cork clubs as Newcestown make it into a Senior A hurling semi-final, while Kilbrittain suffer penalty heartbreak and Bandon are relegated.

There's great news of eleven Cork players being nominated for PwC Camogie All-Stars and a whole lot more.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @dyldonot & @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose the Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.