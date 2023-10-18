PODCAST: Crowley on Clonakilty's Carbery win; Twomey looks forward to Newcestown's SAHC final



ON this week’s podcast we’re welcoming two special guests – first up is Ciarán Crowley, who is a joint-captain of the Clonakilty side who became Carbery Junior A Hurling champions at the weekend with 1-17 to 11 points victory over St James in Newcestown.

We’re also joined by Tadhg Twomey of Newcestown ahead of his club’s county senior A hurling final against Blarney this weekend – Twomey recently made his 150th championship appearance for Newcestown and is hoping his next one will be special.

We also look at the last edition of Jack Watch following Ireland's exit from the Rugby World Cup and what's coming up in this week's Southern Star.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

Hosted by Dylan Mangan and Seán Holland.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

