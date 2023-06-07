PODCAST: Cork v Kerry penalty fallout & Conor Hourihane on life at Derby County

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ON this week's podcast we're chatting to one of Bandon's biggest sport stars, Conor Hourihane.

Kieran McCarthy caught up with the Derby County soccer player at the opening of the Bandon Family Resource Centre this week to chat about the performances that got him into the League One team of the season, his future with Ireland and what it's like to be considered a hero in his hometown.

We also cover the reaction to that penalty in Cork's SFC loss to Kerry.

John Cleary was left frustrated at a decision which swung the game in the Kingdom's favour, and Cork will be disappointed at losing in a game which was there for the taking.

There's also next week's Kennedy Cup to look forward to, and more on how Munster's URC win will propel West Cork rugby to new heights.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

