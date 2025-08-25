‘I’m hoping to play as long as I can with Carbery,’ says rising dual star Liam Hourihan

PLAYING both football and hurling for your division is rare. Doing it at just 18 years old? That’s even more impressive.

But that’s exactly what St Colum’s rising star Liam Hourihan achieved this year – lining out in both codes for Carbery in the 2025 championships.

A former Cork minor footballer in 2023, the Kealkil native featured at corner-back in Carbery’s football clash with Muskerry and then took on a midfield role in their hurling encounter, also against Muskerry.

‘To be honest, I loved it. I always try to play at the highest level I can,’ Hourihan told The Southern Star.

‘I’m only glad to be representing Carbery this year. I’m happy enough with myself. I’m always trying to push myself forward and try to play at the highest level I can. If I can go well at that, I’ll do it. That’s something I’m gunning to do every year.’

Playing dual for your division takes serious commitment – and serious time. But for Hourihan, it’s all about the love of the game.

‘It definitely takes a lot more time because you have to give both of them equal attention. If it was just one, that would get all the attention, but playing dual needs more time. You would have to love playing dual to be doing it,’ he explained.

‘I loved being around a group of players with the same ambition and same interest. We’re all trying to play the best we can, and it’s a great atmosphere to be in the dressing room. I love that.’

Carbery had just three championship games across both codes this summer – two against Muskerry and one against Avondhu in hurling. The limited game time for divisions continues to be a source of frustration.

While Hourihan would love more matches, he’s grateful for every opportunity to wear the purple and gold.

‘I’d love it if we had more games. It’s always great to play at that level but things won’t always go your way every year. There’s always next year. I’m glad to get a few games out of it at least,’ he admitted.

‘I’m hoping to play as long as I can with Carbery. That’s the plan. Every year, I’ll try to push on even more and play at a higher level.’

Having worn the red jersey at minor level, Hourihan knows the standards required at inter-county. And stepping up to adult football brought its own learning curve.

‘The level wouldn’t be too far off one another, but physicality is definitely a difference. You’re playing with senior players who are all up to speed. Physically, they’re a lot bigger as well. There’s no hiding away.

‘I love the atmosphere in both. Everyone in that environment wants to achieve as much as they can.’

Now, with the divisional season behind him, Hourihan’s full focus turns to club duty.

With Colum’s, they face Carbery Rangers, Goleen and St Mary’s in their junior A football group, while in junior A hurling they’re up against Newcestown, St James’ and Randal Óg – two competitive groups where knockout qualification is up for grabs.

‘Going through the years, we had a great underage – winning U14 county and Féile titles. Those wins gave me a great interest in the sport and it drove me on to seek higher levels as I got older.

‘I’m looking forward to championship now. The groups are tough, but it’s the same for everyone. We’re going to give it our best shot. We didn’t have a great league, but I think we’re going well now in training and hopefully we can make it to the knockout stage,’ Hourihan said.