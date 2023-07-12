PODCAST: Cork GAA CEO Kevin O'Donovan on PUC debt & why football is 'unwatchable'

CORK GAA CEO Kevin O'Donovan joined this week's Star Sport Podcast to chat about all things Cork GAA.

O'Donovan spoke to Star Sport editor Kieran McCarthy about the ongoing attempts to secure naming rights for Páirc Uí Chaoimh, why he wouldn't go to a football game as a spectator anymore, where he thinks the game needs to improve and the future of coach Kevin Walsh

See this week's Southern Star – out Thursday, July 13th – for more from O'Donovan on potential rule changes to a game he says 'has outgrown the rules we have now'.

We also have the usual West Cork Sport roundup, featuring a massive win for Cork camogie in their All-Ireland quarter-final against Kilkenny, Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy's first loss in after a 21-race winning streak and Plunkett's march on towards a rare junior B county double with both hurling and football teams in their respective finals.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

