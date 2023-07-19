PODCAST: Ciara O'Sullivan on female inter-county player protests

NOTE: After this podcast was recorded, the GPA issued a statement saying:

'Following constructive meetings between the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) and separately between the GPA and the Camogie Association over the course of the last week, a framework has been agreed to deliver a standardised charter for female inter-county players for 2024.

'Therefore, we the players, have decided to suspend our protest actions ahead of this weekend’s matches.'

ON this week's podcast we're joined by eight-time All-Ireland winner Ciara O'Sullivan to chat about the ongoing protests from female inter-county footballers and camogie players.

A statement released on June 19th by the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) revealed the players felt that 'our National Governing Bodies do not want to hear our real concerns.'

Since then, inter-county teams have been playing under protest, with both teams at last weekend's All-Ireland quarter-final between Cork and Armagh wearing jerseys with a sign saying #UnitedForEquality, and players will refuse to fulfil official media obligations for the rest of the championship season.

It's a fluid situation, but Ciara O'Sullivan joined us to give the players perspective on what progress has been made and what their hopes for the future are.

Elsewhere, we chat about Plunkett's brilliant county junior B football championship win and if they can make it a double with the club's hurling team in another junior B final this weekend.

There's also news in rowing as Skibbereen Rowing Club added to their long list of honours at the National Championship, while Nicola Tuthill performed admirably at her first European U23 championships in Finland.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

Subscribe to the Southern Star today and get 50% off your first two months on a monthly or annual subscription.

Use the code 6Jd0dhub when signing up to avail of this offer.

Click 'Have a discount code?' when signing up to enter the code – for full details and to subscribe, click here.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @dyldonot & @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose the Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie.