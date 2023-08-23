PODCAST: Abbie Salter-Townshend on playing rugby for Munster | Club football roundup

ON this week's podcast we're joined by the latest in the West Cork to Munster rugby production line – Abbie Salter-Townshend.

The Skibbereen woman and scrum-half made her first competitive Munster senior appearance in the province’s 41-14 bonus-point victory away to Ulster in the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship opener. Last weekend, the she featured again, as eight-try Munster hammered Connacht 46-7, which has Niamh Briggs’ side in contention for silverware.

Matthew Hurley caught up with Abbie ahead of this weekend’s game against Leinster.

Elsewhere, Kieran and Dylan chat about a big weekend of club football which has left West Cork clubs in some interesting spots heading into the final round of the group stage of the club championships.

Clonakilty and Carbery Rangers battled to a low-scoring draw, which leaves the West Cork 'group of death' in a position where the three big-hitting West Cork teams – Clonakilty, Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers – all need a result in the final round to qualify for the knockouts.

Fortunes vary for other West Cork teams, as Dohenys are flying while Ilen Rovers need a result in their final game to avoid a relegation final.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @dyldonot & @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

