Phil Healy's race of a lifetime

PHIL Healy ran an incredible race last Saturday night, clocking a time of 50.94 in the women's 4x400m relay final to help get Ireland to within eighteen hundredths of an historic bronze medal.

It was an emotional race for Phil and her teammates, who were in tears afterwards, wondering what could have been.

Now that the dust has settled, we can look back at what was one of the most memorable races involving Irish athletes ever – one that will live on long in the memories of those watching at home.

We chat about the magnitude of Phil's achievements in Paris, the incredible performances from West Cork athletes across the board and reflect on a really fun couple of weeks.

It's not over though, as there will be a homecoming for Phil in Ballineen and Enniskeane this Thursday night and we also have the rowers' homecoming to look forward to on September 1st!

Elsewhere, Cork retained the All-Ireland senior camogie championship with a narrow victory over Galway, coming out on top by 1-16 to 16 points. Ger Manley's side had plenty of West Cork links and we look at their achievements in a season where they felt like they had a target on their back.

Club football is also back! We reflect on the first round of opening games before looking ahead to some big clashes across the divisions this weekend.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

