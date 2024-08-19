Phil Healy on the Paris Olympics and a hero's welcome in West Cork

PHIL Healy is the special guest on a special episode of the Star Sport Podcast, as The Ballineen Bullet joins Kieran McCarthy to reflect on a whirlwind couple of weeks at the Paris Olympics.

Phil was welcomed home to the twin villages of Ballineen and Enniskeane in style last week, as she was paraded through the streets in a vintage Rolls Royce!

She looks back on an incredible performance at Paris 2024, where the Irish women's 4x400m relay team came fourth in the final, just missing out on a medal place.

We chat about the Paris experience, getting a hero's welcome at home and how the whole experience has lit a fire in Phil ahead of a busy 2025.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.