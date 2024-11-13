O’Donovan Rossa’s Kate O’Donovan on their Munster intermediate title

ON THIS week's podcast, O’Donovan Rossa forward Kate O’Donovan chats after the Skibbereen club’s Munster intermediate LGFA title win.

Rossa beat St Ailbes from Limerick by 0-10 to 0-7 and produced a particularly impressive second half display.

That's five championship titles in the last five for super Skibb, who have only lost one game in that time.

O’Donovan talks about how the win has sunk in, the Skibbereen supporters, the influence of manager James O’Donovan and their upcoming All Ireland semi final.

We will discuss the week’s big talking points too.

Castlehaven’s year came to an end after their Munster SFC loss to Dr Crokes in Killarney, 1-15 to 1-8.

A couple of injuries for the Haven to Damien Cahalane and Rory Maguire proved vital.

The Clonakilty LGFA side lost narrowly to Waterford’s Ballymacarbry after extra time.

There was joy for Kilmacabea as they beat Douglas in the county junior AFC but Diarmuid O Mathunas remarkable season came to an end after their defeat to Ballinora.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

