Matthew Sheehan on Goleen going for the championship treble

ON THIS week's podcast, we are joined by Goleen midfielder Matthew Sheehan as the Carbery junior B champions face into a county final against Douglas.

The Mizen Peninsula club have already won two championship trophies (confined junior B and Carbery junior B titles) as well as a West Cork division 2 league win.

Their county junior B final is in Pairc Uí Rinn this Sunday at 1pm as they hope to win a quadruple of trophies, a treble of championships and a double of county titles, all in one year.

They beat Ballinhassig 2-12 to 1-13 after extra time in the semi final and are now on the edge of completing a fantastic 2024.

Also in the show, we talk about the retirement of Clonakilty full back Thomas Clancy from the Cork senior football panel.

Clancy becomes the sixth player to leave John Cleary’s panel before the 2025 campaign (after John O’Rourke, Killian O’Hanlon, Steven Sherlock, Damien Gore and Kevin Flahive).

There was disappointment for the O’Donovan Rossa LGFA side after their amazing journey ended at the hands of Galway’s Annaghdown in the All Ireland intermediate semi final.

Kilmacabea’s season also finished after they lost out to Inniscarra in the county junior AFC semi final.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Produced by Matthew Hurley

