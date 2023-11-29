Joe Ryan on Carbery hurling; Skibbereen to host All-Ireland semi-final





ON this week's Star Sport Podcast we're chatting to the former Carbery hurling manager Joe Ryan, who is stepping away following a year in charge, about his time in charge, how he sees the divisional team’s role in West Cork hurling and what changes he might make to the setup as well.

Divisional teams are facing a lot of debate in Cork hurling at the moment, so Ryan is well-placed to talk about the challenges they face fitting into what can be a tight schedule for players and clubs alike.

We also look forward to a momentous occasion this weekend as O'Donovan Rossa ladies football team are hosting an All-Ireland junior football semi-final in Rossa Park in Skibbereen. The Skibb side brushed aside Glasgow Gaels away from home last weekend and are now looking forward to a match against Wexford's Gullerane for a place in the All-Ireland final.

Over 2,000 people are expected to make their way to Rossa Park for throw-in at 1.30pm on Saturday – the advice is to get in as early as you can, and walk to the ground if possible.

Keep an eye out on social media for information on the best places to park throughout the week.

Castlehaven marched into the Munster senior premier football final with a victory against Rathgormack at the weekend – they'll be facing Kerry club champions Dingle in a highly-anticipated final on December 10th. We take a look back at the game against Rathgormack on this week's podcast.

We also want to hear from you, our listeners. If you have any suggestions for guests, or thoughts on anything we speak about on the podcast, please email [email protected] and get your questions in!

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.



Follow our hosts on Twitter: @dyldonot & @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose the Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie.