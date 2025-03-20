Southern Star Ltd. logo
Iain O’Driscoll on Clonakilty Soccer Club winning back-to-back Beamish Cup titles

March 20th, 2025 11:19 AM

By Southern Star Team

ON THIS week's podcast, we are joined by Clonakilty Soccer Club stalwart and goalkeeper Iain O’Driscoll after they won their second Beamish Cup in a row.

Clon beat Ardfield in a thrilling Beamish Cup final 7-6 on penalties after a 3-3 draw after extra-time.

Soccer Club are now going for the double-double after their league and cup double in 2024.

Also on the show, we look back at the West Cork Rally as Keith Cronin reigned supreme again, albeit with a bit of controversy.

The Cork footballers beat Louth to edge closer to safety while the inter-county hurlers, ladies footballers and camogie players are all one win away from a league final.

We discuss Nicola Tuthill and Sacred Heart, Clonakilty’s successes too.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

 

 

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

