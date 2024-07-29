Huge week ahead for Skibbereen rowers at the Olympics

SKIBBEREEN rowers are heading into one of the biggest weeks of their sporting career, as competition at the Olympics hots up.

All four rowers from West Cork were out in action on Sunday, with Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy dominating their heat to qualify straight into the men's lightweight double sculls semi-final on Wednesday morning.

We chat about their performance and confident demeanour as the pair look like they are in a great spot for the rest of the week.

The path to the final is not as straight-forward for Emily Hegarty and the Irish women's four who finished third in their heat, which means they need a repechage race to make a semi-final. Their repechage takes place on Tuesday morning at 10.30am.

Aoife Casey, alongside Rochestown woman Mags Cremen also finished third in their heat on Sunday, but were back out again early on Monday morning to win their repechage and set up a semi-final on Wednesday morning.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @dyldonot & @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose the Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie