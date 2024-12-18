GAA Referee Shane Scanlon on taking up the whistle

ON THIS week's podcast, up and coming GAA referee Shane Scanlon explains why he took up the whistle.

The Newcestown native has taken charge of some big games in his young career including this year’s Cork premier SHC final between Imokilly and Sarsfields.

Scanlon chats about his career to date, the number of referees needed for club championships, respect for referees and the new rules for gaelic football, including those involving discipline.

Also in the show, we reflect on three time olympic medalist Paul O’Donovan getting the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year for the first time ever.

It was also the first rowing representative to take home the individual award ever.

Beara fell short in the U21A county football final while players from Rosscarbery, Bantry, Ballydehob and Glengarriff were in LGFA All Ireland final action last weekend.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie