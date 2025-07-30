Stalled Crossbarry sewerage scheme to finally be delivered

Both Cork County Council and Uisce Éireann have agreed on a new joint approach to progress the long delayed Crossbarry Sewerage Scheme which for years has stifled the village of any further development.

Cork County Council had previously secured €3.3m for the upgrade but there was a shortfall in funding of €1.1m for the project which then left it in limbo for several years.

Cork North-West Fianna Fáil TD, Aindrias Moynihan confirmed that both bodies have met to agree on a joint approach to the project and are preparing a Memorandum of Understanding that will set out clear timelines for delivery.

'This will set a clear pathway for locals who have endured this defective temporary plant for many years,' said Deputy Moynihan.

'I am pleased to have already secured €3.3 million in capital funding which was approved in June 2023 through the Department’s Multi-Annual Developer Provided Water Services Infrastructure Resolution Programme to enable Cork County Council to deliver this vital project. This is a real sign that the project is back on track and moving. Uisce Éireann and Cork County Council are now coming together and agreeing on the balance of the funding needed to get this scheme off the ground.'

Deputy Moynihan said that for over a decade the 'malfunctioning' waste water treatment plant at Cluain na Croise in Crossbarry has caused major problems for residents.

'It has caused blocked sewers and foul odours to repeated overflows that the council has had to constantly clean up. It’s been deeply unfair on locals, and it’s time to get this resolved.'

He stressed that fixing the defective treatment plant is not just about tackling environmental issues, it will also have a direct impact on daily life in the village.

'Residents have lived with uncertainty for far too long. They want to see a clear pathway to getting this issue sorted so they can move on with their lives. Once completed, the new sewerage system will serve the town and surrounding communities, drastically improving water quality and eliminating the ongoing issues with blockages and odours.'

Deputy Moynihan highlighted that Crossbarry had been included as far back as 2016 in a pilot scheme to resolve defective developer-led infrastructure. However, it was the only village in the original pilot that did not progress to construction at the time.

'Now, with both Cork County Council and Uisce Éireann actively working together, it clears a path to delivering this plant. This is a long-overdue step forward for the people of Crossbarry, and I will continue to push both Uisce Éireann and Cork County Council to get this vital project over the line without any further delays.'