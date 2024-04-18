Cork vs Kerry preview with John Hayes



FORMER Cork footballer John Hayes joins the Star Sport Podcast this week to chat about the Rebels' upcoming Munster SFC semi-final against Kerry.

It's been slim pickings for Cork against the Kingdom in recent years, with one win in their last 10 championship meetings.

Can they bridge the gap in Fitzgerald's Stadium on Saturday? John Hayes thinks that while it will be difficult as always, there are signs that Cork can sneak a surprise result, however unlikely it may seem.

He chats to Star reporter Seán Holland about this weekend's tie, Cork's poor history in Killarney, where John Cleary will be hoping they can hurt Kerry and lots more.

