Cork v Kerry preview

ON THIS week's podcast, we preview the Munster SFC semi-final between arch-rivals Cork and Kerry.

The Rebels are going into this game on Saturday at 7pm in Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh as underdogs.

Kerry are league champions and are favourites for the All-Ireland SFC according to the bookmakers.

John Cleary and his team have a massive task ahead of them but there are avenues there for a shock win.

Kieran McCarthy and Matthew Hurley delve into the promotion of the game, potential matchups, ways Cork can trouble Kerry and much more.

Also on the show, we discuss the Cork hurlers’ opening championship game against Clare.

There was mixed league final fortunes for inter-county teams last weekend as the Cork camogie team won against Galway but the LGFA team lost to the Westerners.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

