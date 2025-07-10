This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

IN NEWS

There is outrage as the plug is pulled on street cameras in Clonakilty, Dunmanway and Skibbereen

No place for Gus (77) - farmer whose house burnt down urgently needs a new home

School warning - Tusla brings parents to court over child's non-attendance

Courtmacsherry cocaine - four men back in court over €31m drugs haul

Welfare 'shocking fraud' - Bandon man given one year to pay back E15,000 he claimed while working

We will not be moved - Riverstick residents up in arms over Greenway route plan

From farm to honesty-box success

IN LIFE

Some things change, some stay the same: 40 years later in Ballinspittle

IN SPORT

Fan-tastic Cork supporters roared the Rebel hurlers into the All-Ireland final

Skibbereen rugby star Gavin Coombes keen to grab Ireland chance

Jake McCarthy wants to help Skibbereen Rowing Club reach the magical 200 mark at the Irish Rowing Championships

Check out the West Cork links to the British & Irish Lions

Bandon Grammar School captain Mark Whelton receives Paudie Palmer West Cork Youth Sports Star award after the school's Munster junior cup win

Our motorsport correspondent Martin Walsh was treated to world-class drifting on Spike Island!

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe