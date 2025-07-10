This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.
IN NEWS
There is outrage as the plug is pulled on street cameras in Clonakilty, Dunmanway and Skibbereen
No place for Gus (77) - farmer whose house burnt down urgently needs a new home
School warning - Tusla brings parents to court over child's non-attendance
Courtmacsherry cocaine - four men back in court over €31m drugs haul
Welfare 'shocking fraud' - Bandon man given one year to pay back E15,000 he claimed while working
We will not be moved - Riverstick residents up in arms over Greenway route plan
From farm to honesty-box success
IN LIFE
Some things change, some stay the same: 40 years later in Ballinspittle
IN SPORT
Fan-tastic Cork supporters roared the Rebel hurlers into the All-Ireland final
Skibbereen rugby star Gavin Coombes keen to grab Ireland chance
Jake McCarthy wants to help Skibbereen Rowing Club reach the magical 200 mark at the Irish Rowing Championships
Check out the West Cork links to the British & Irish Lions
Bandon Grammar School captain Mark Whelton receives Paudie Palmer West Cork Youth Sports Star award after the school's Munster junior cup win
Our motorsport correspondent Martin Walsh was treated to world-class drifting on Spike Island!
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper
You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe